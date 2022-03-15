iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. 180,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 279,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.
