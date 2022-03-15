iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Trading Down 1.3%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. 373,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 362,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

