iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 2.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 404.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,140. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

