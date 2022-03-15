iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.