iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 69,152 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $44.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.