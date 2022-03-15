iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.29. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,798. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

