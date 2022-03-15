iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 7,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

