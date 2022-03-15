iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.45 and last traded at $63.68. 1,774,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,798,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.