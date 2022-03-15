iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after purchasing an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

