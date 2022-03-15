iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,068,556 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

