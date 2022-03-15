iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.01 and last traded at $82.15. Approximately 49,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

