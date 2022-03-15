iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 11,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.
