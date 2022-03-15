iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.04

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as low as $24.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 1,110,147 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 344,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

