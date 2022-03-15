iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,667 shares.The stock last traded at $55.06 and had previously closed at $55.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYF. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

