iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading Down 3.2%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $418.36 and last traded at $420.34. Approximately 1,894,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,954,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.