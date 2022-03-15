iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 11.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $131,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.21. 29,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

