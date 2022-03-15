iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 2nd Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $56,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

