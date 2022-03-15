iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.26. 1,348,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,827. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

