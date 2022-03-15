iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.52. 422,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,468,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

