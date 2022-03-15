iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.
Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. 61,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,169. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
