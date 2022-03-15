iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Gap Down to $22.10

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $21.01. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 38,702 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,561,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,705,000 after purchasing an additional 251,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,648 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

