iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $63,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 164,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,403. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

