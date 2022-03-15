iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.78. 89,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

