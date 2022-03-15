iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.86. 7,194,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,473,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

