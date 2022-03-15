iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 386,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

