Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 33.5% in February

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,270,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 30,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.