J.Jill (JILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.Jill stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

