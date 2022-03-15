J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.24

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and traded as low as $37.77. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2,196 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.