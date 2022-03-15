Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 4,627 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.83% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,068,000.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IIGV opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.