Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 5,448 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.71% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

