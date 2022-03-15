Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 43,718 ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $17,359,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. ForgeRock Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

