Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,400 ($70.22) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

