Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

