Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.07% of VanEck ChiNext ETF worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck ChiNext ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck ChiNext ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. VanEck ChiNext ETF has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

