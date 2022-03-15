Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $3,718,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $1,758,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $80,984,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $1,395,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOVO stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

