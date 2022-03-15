Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.71% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.
