Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,292 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

