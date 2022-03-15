Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.37% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA:EFIX opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

