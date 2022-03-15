Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,838 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.99% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.316 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $5.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

