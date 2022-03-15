Jane Street Group LLC Sells 88,400 Shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAMR opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86.

