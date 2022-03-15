Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SITM stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.52. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

