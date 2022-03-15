Jane Street Group LLC Trims Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292,855 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

