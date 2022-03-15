Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Nelson Peltz Buys 500,000 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00.

JHG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 1,378,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.