Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $424,754.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $424,754.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

