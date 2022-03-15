Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $153.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

