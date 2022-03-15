Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,209 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. 150,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,075. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 628.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.