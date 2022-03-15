Jeffrey D. Benjamin Sells 5,209 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. 150,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,075. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $789.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 628.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

