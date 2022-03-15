JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 7.5%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.70. 203,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,533,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 319,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

