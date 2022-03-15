Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

