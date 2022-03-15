Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

