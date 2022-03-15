Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 15,853 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

